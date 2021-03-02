The Fresh Prince of Politics? Will Smith Considering a Run for Office

Will Smith has become a multi-talented superstar with success in music, movies and television.

He can turn anything that might be a disaster into a hit.

Now, could he turn those charms and “that likability” into a potential run into politics?

From Uproxx:

When asked about his political future on the Pod Save America podcast, Smith said, “I think for now I’ll let that office get cleaned up a little bit and then I’ll consider that at some point down the line. I absolutely have an opinion, I’m optimistic, I’m hopeful, I believe in understanding between people and I believe in the possibility of harmony. I will certainly do my part, whether it remains artistic or, at some point, ventures into the political arena.”

With Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also considering a run for office, it should be an interesting election involving two of the biggest and most popular actors of all-time in Johnson and Smith.

As for Smith, you can see him right now on Netflix’s ‘Amend: The Fight for America.’ Here is the trailer below:

