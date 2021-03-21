CLOSE
Beauty
Taraji P. Henson Shares How To Achieve Her Signature Twist Out With This Simple Tutorial

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

Source: NBC / Getty

Taraji P. Henson is the Queen of the twist out and now, she’s sharing how to achieve her signature look with this simple Instagram tutorial!

The actress and television host took to IG last week to share a quick 2-minute tutorial on how she gets her twist out to look just right. In a repost from the TPH BY TARAJI IG page, the 50-year-old beauty shared the video with the simple caption, “SPRING IS COMING!!!”

“So, I have my hair short for Spring,” the actress began in the IGTV video. “You know, Spring means heat is coming. The less hair, the cooler you’ll be!” She then shared how she achieves her low maintenance and super cute twist and set by using her signature hair products, TPH BY TARAJI. “I like this style because it’s low maintenance. All the work is in the twist and in the set. And once you take it out, you can rock it for a few days.”

The first step in Taraji’s styling routine is to use the Ride or Die leave-in conditioner before her hair completely dries after washing. After spraying the conditioner on her hair, Taraji used her fingers to diffuse it from root to tip. From there, she used the Twist and Set moisturizing rich twisting cream to twist her locs to perfection. Once her hair had completely dried, she untwisted her hair using the Keep Shining oil to help add volume while preventing unwanted frizz. And finally, Taraji used the Slick edge control treatment to separate her parts, slick her edges down and get that final salon-style look that we all know and love.

Check out the full tutorial below:

 

TPH BY TARAJI is a “scalp-first approach hair care” brand with products that are made exclusively based on your hair’s unique texture. Shoppers can take a quick hair quiz on the brand’s website to determine which products are perfect for each individual hair regime and shop based on their personalized results!

TPH BY TARAJI products are sold at Target and TPHBYTARAJI.com.

 

Taraji P. Henson

Close