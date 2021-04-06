CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Kandi Burruss Reveals Her Secret To Shedding 20 Lbs Of Quarantine Weight

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
FATALE Filmmakers Attend Tastemaker Screening In Atlanta

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss was committed to stepping into summer 2021 without her quarantine weight. The singer, songwriter, multiple business owner, and actress decided take control of her diet so that she could shed the 20+ lbs she gained during the pandemic. Like many, Kandi starts the year off with weight loss goals. This time around, she decided to commit herself to a few months of restricted eating.

“I took out all sweets,” Kandi said in an interview with Hollywood Life. “I stopped eating all sweets, bread. I only drank water, no juices, anything, and then I took some appetite suppressants so I didn’t feel hungry all of the time. I’m not even going to lie to you, I needed a little help, so it just helped me stay on course. That basically was it and over the 2-and-a-half months I lost 20 pounds and I’d like to lose 10 more although I have started back eating sweets here and there but I’ve got to catch myself before I get out of whack. But yeah, I want to lose 10 more pounds.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The 44-year-old mother of 3 has been serving body goals over the last couple of months. If you follow her Instagram page, you’ll see her flaunting her curves in promotional Bedroom Kandi photo shoots. She looks amazing!

I can attest to Kandi’s weight loss secret. I used the same method to lose 33 lbs during quarantine. While it was a difficult adjustment at first, I was eventually able to look past the sugar cravings because I produced results. A high fat and high protein diet will shed Kandi’s remaining 10 lbs in no time.

DON’T MISS…

How Switching To A Healthy Lifestyle Helped Me Gain My Confidence Back

Kandi Burruss Reveals Her Secret To Shedding 20 Lbs Of Quarantine Weight  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Kandi Burruss

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close