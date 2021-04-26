Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Jamie Foxx’s Animated Film ‘Soul’ Sets New Record With Oscar Win

The first Pixar film starring a predominantly Black cast was a hit with audiences and The Academy. 

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Jamie Foxx On The Red Carpet

Source: (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage) / (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)

Sunday night (April 25), the jazz-inspired animated film Soul won an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. Pixar’s first film starring a predominantly black cast also became the only movie ever to win that award without playing in U.S. movie theaters.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

With theaters across the country closed at the time of its release, Soul premiered on Christmas Day on the Disney+ streaming service. The film, which tells the tale of Joe Gardner (voiced by Jamie Foxx), a band teacher with dreams of becoming a professional musician, was an instant hit with critics and audiences alike.

Following Soul’s win, Foxx took to Instagram and expressed gratitude for the award and a career filled with memorable moments.

“Blessed beyond measure.” He wrote in the caption. “Humbled in the moment. From Terrell Texas. Still that country boy. Never changing. Estelle Talley raised. @deondra1984 loved. My heart is full.”

In 2005, Foxx won the Oscar for Best Actor for his unforgettable portrayal of legendary musician Ray Charles in the biopic, Ray. That same year, he was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Collateral, starring Tom Cruise.

 

The Most Fabulous and Most Questionable Celebrity Fashions from The 2021 Oscars
18 photos

Jamie Foxx’s Animated Film ‘Soul’ Sets New Record With Oscar Win  was originally published on praisecleveland.com

jamie foxx

Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close