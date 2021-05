Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Payne Memorial AME Church and Douglas Memorial Community Church are hosting a community COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday May 22.

It runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Douglas Memorial Community Church.

The clinic is for people 16 years old and older. A photo id is required.

A second vaccination clinic will be held on June 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m..

