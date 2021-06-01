Kierra Sheard-Kelly And Red Rocks Worship Unite For Live Performance Of “Something Has To Break”

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Sometimes you just need a break in life to get you to the next moment, and that feeling was captured perfectly in Kierra Sheard-Kelly’s #1 single “Something Has To Break.” Now, we’re being blessed even more from the powerfully-uplifting song with a new live performance video featuring Red Rocks Worship.

Lifted from her Billboard US Top Gospel Albums chart-topping self-titled LP Kierra, this rendition of “Something Has To Break” spans just over nine minutes and every second is worth listening to. Powerful vocals, lyrics that speak directly to your faith and inspiring energy in the video overall are just a few of the key factors that makes this performance a standout.

It was actually recorded in front of worshippers at Red Rocks Church, the home base for Red Rocks to praise, worship and display their unwavering love and faith in God. The song, which went #1 on Billboard’s Gospel Digital Song Sales chart, speaks on having a belief system that can never be broken, and it doesn’t hurt seeing the Provident Entertainment family reunited as well given both artists represent the Christian music-centered division of Sony Music.

Watch this amazing live version of “Something Has To Break,” which Kierra co-wrote alongside Jonathan Smith, Mia Fieldes and her multitalented brother J. Drew Sheard II, right now below. Fingers crossed the song garners her big wins at the 2021 Stellar Awards on July 10, where she’s nominated for “Artist of the Year” “Song of the Year,” “Female Artist of the Year,” “Album of the Year” and four other nominations.

