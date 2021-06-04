The Willie Moore Jr. Show
HomeThe Willie Moore Jr. Show

You Won’t Believe How Much The Derricos’ Monthly Grocery Bill Is!

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE

Are you a fan of TLC’s hit family reality series Doubling Down With The Derricos? We had the whole gang — ok, well, just the parents! — call in to Willie Moore Jr. Show for a brief chat about the new season and how they can even afford to take care of such a big bunch!

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on FacebookTwitter and Instagram!

Of all the things to ask a family of 14, obviously we all wanted to know how much it costs to even feed a family of 14. Think you can guess the average price tag of The Derricos’ monthly grocery bill? “It’s about $3,500 a month,” Deon officially confirmed to WJMS, also breaking that number down even further on a weekly basis to roughly $850 – $900. “That’s just groceries,” as Karen made very clear while chiming in, also adding that diaper bills are a whole other subject.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE WILLIE MOORE SHOW LIVE

Listen to our brief chat with the family of Doubling Down With The Derricos below, and be sure to tune into their new season over on TLC:

Sign up for our newsletter:

You Won’t Believe How Much The Derricos’ Monthly Grocery Bill Is!  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Close