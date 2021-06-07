Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Will Smith Supports Naomi Osaka With Heartfelt Instagram Post

Will Smith shows love to the tennis superstar after her decision to leave the French Open.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
FRANCE-PARIS-TENNIS-ROLAND GARROS-FRENCH OPEN-WOMEN'S SINGLES

Source: Xinhua News Agency / Getty

When Naomi Osaka made the decision to drop out of the French Open on May 31, a contentious situation that had been brewing publicly for days became one of overwhelming love as many across the world voiced their support in defending her decision. One of the latest and biggest examples comes from the iconic entertainer Will Smith on social media.

After her decision, Smith wrote the Haitian and Japanese-American tennis star a touching and supporting letter stating,

“Hey Naomi, you are right. They are wrong! I am with you,” and posted it to his Instagram page along with a selfie.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Osaka had previously announced that she wouldn’t attend French Open press conferences because she felt that it placed

undue pressure on players. After her first-round win, the two-time U.S. Open winner missed a post-match press conference, citing her anxiety. The tournament organizers decided to fine her $15,000, and issued a statement on May 30 declaring that if she missed more mandatory press conferences, that she would be expelled from the tournament at Roland-Garros. That prompted her to drop out.

Dealing with the fury of the public at their actions, French Open officials claimed that they unsuccessfully tried to reach out to her before her decision to leave.

In her statement of withdrawal, the 23-year-old star took time out to thank all of her fans for the overwhelming love and support. In the statement, she revealed that she had been dealing with mental health struggles since 2018, when she won her first U.S. Open Championship against Serena Williams in a highly-charged final. She also stated, “I’m gonna take some time away from the court now, but when the time is right I really want to work with the Tour to discuss ways we can make things better for the players, press and fans.”

Will Smith Supports Naomi Osaka With Heartfelt Instagram Post  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Naomi Osaka , Will Smith

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Close