Baltimore Police Increase Presence In Fells Point After Violence

Nineteenth century buildings in Fells Point district of Baltimore, Maryland

Source: Education Images / Getty

Baltimore city and local agencies are responding after Fells Point business owners said the city has turned their back on them and the community.

This comes after weekend violence resulted in 3 people shot, one of them in the head. Another person was even body slammed in the street.

The city is now warning of temporary street closures and strict parking enforcement this coming weekend.

Maryland State Police will also set up sobriety checkpoints on Friday and Saturday on Boston Street between Fells Point and Canton.

Mayor Brandon Scott also announced the city will host a virtual town hall to address any concerns. The meeting will be held on Thursday, June 10 at 7:00 p.m.

