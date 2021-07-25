National
Honda Dealership Blasted For Calling Black Woman 'Bon Quisha' On Facebook

Having a sense of humor is a trait we all hope to possess on some level, but no one should have to be the butt of a joke that’s racially insensitive.

Trinity Bethune, a 21-year-old Black woman from North Carolina, unfortunately found herself in a similar situation after the Honda dealership she bought her first car from thought it would be humorous to thank her on Facebook with a message that read, “Congratulations to Bon Quisha on her 2016 Toyota Camry.”

As expected, Bethune didn’t find the name mishap to be funny in the least bit. ABC 11 WTVD gave a full report on the situation, breaking down her response and what the dealership chose to do next.

Further details below:

“Bethune, in shock and disbelief, responded to the post.

‘I’m not sure if this is a ‘joke’ or something but my name is definitely Trinity Bethune,’ she said. ‘I’m very offended by this post, it’s almost a racial slur. If I’m not addressed by MY name then please don’t address me at all.’

Bethune says the post was up for more than an hour before it was deleted. The screenshots quickly spreading on social media and went viral on TikTok.

‘The name ‘Bon Quisha’ it seems like a stereotype for someone, you know, for them to be like ghetto,’ Bethune said. ‘It’s something people use towards Black people as a racial slur and as an offensive term.’”

Anyone can understand how she could be offended in this situation, and thankfully the employee who made the offensive post was fired according to ABC11 after speaking to the dealership owner off-camera.

Let us know if you think Trinity Bethune should proceed with legal action as she plans to after watching a clip from WTVD‘s original report below:

 

Honda Dealership Blasted For Calling Black Woman ‘Bon Quisha’ On Facebook  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Close