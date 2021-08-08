Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity NewsRecording Artists

Prayers: Dennis ‘Dee Tee’ Thomas, Kool & The Gang Co-Founder, Dead At 70

His last appearance with the group was July Fourth at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Kool & The Gang perform in Austin, Texas

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

It’s with sad news that we report the death of another music legend. On Saturday (August 7) Dennis “Dee Tee” Thomas, founding member of soul and funk group Kool & The Gang, passed away in his New Jersey home, the band said in an announcement.

He was 70 years old. According to the statement, Thomas died “peacefully in his sleep.”

“An original member of Kool & The Gang, Dennis was known as the quintessential cool cat in the group, loved for his hip clothes and hats, and his laid-back demeanor,” the statement read.

“A huge personality while also an extremely private person, Dennis was the alto saxophone player, flutist, percussionist as well as master of ceremonies at the band’s shows. Dennis’ prologue featured on the groups 1971 hit, ‘Who’s Gonna Take the Weight’ is legendary and an example of his showmanship. Dee Tee was the group’s wardrobe stylist who made sure they always looked fresh. In the band’s early days, Dennis also served as the ‘budget hawk,’ carrying the group’s earnings in a paper bag in the bell of his horn.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

|| RELATED: ‘Jason’s Lyric’ to ‘The Parent Hood’: A Look Back At The Career Of Suzzanne Douglas ||

Born in 1951 in Orlando, Florida, Thomas formed a musical act called The Jazziacs in 1964. The members consisted of brothers Ronald Bell and Robert “Kool” Bell, as well as friends Spike Mickens, Ricky Westfield, George Brown, and Charles Smith.

The group later became Kool & The Gang and history was made: Their unique mix of jazz, blues, soul and funk resonated with music fans around the world. Best known for hits such as “Get Down On It,” “Jungle Boogie” and “Celebration,” the band would go on to win a pair of Grammy Awards, seven American Music Awards, 25 top-10 R&B hits, 9 top-10 pop hits and a score of platinum albums.

 

Thomas appeared on every Kool & The Gang studio release from their debut to their forthcoming album, Perfect Union. His final live performance with the group took place on Independence Day at the Hollywood Bowl.

Prayers: Dennis ‘Dee Tee’ Thomas, Kool & The Gang Co-Founder, Dead At 70  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Kool & The Gang

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21

Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Close