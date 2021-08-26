Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Marvel Star Letitia Wright Suffers Injuries While Filming ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ [Details Inside]

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards 2021 - VIP Arrivals

Source: Dave J Hogan / Getty

Marvel star Letitia Wright was rushed to the hospital after suffering minor injuries filming a stunt for the new Black Panther sequel.

The 27-year-old actress was taken to a hospital in Boston with injuries caused by a stunt rig accident on set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. According to reports from Variety, a spokesperson for Disney confirmed Wednesday, August 25 that Wright had been injured and was receiving treatment in a hospital near the set.

“Letitia Wright sustained minor injuries today while filming a stunt for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She is currently receiving care in a local hospital and is expected to be released soon,” the statement read.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

This stunt took place at an overnight shoot in Boston. While the rest of the production for the sequel is being filmed in Atlanta. No other details of her injuries have been disclosed at this time. There are also no reports of Wright’s injuries impacting the movie’s continued production schedule.

Wright will reprise her role as Shuri, the genius inventor and younger sister to T’Challa, portrayed by the late, great Chadwick Boseman. She also starred in other films within the Marvel Cinematic Universe such as Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

There are newly released behind the scenes photos of Wright and her cast mate, Danai Gurira, filming at MIT in Massachusetts on August 21.

Thanks to social media’s swiftness, we also discovered these behind the scenes photos of Wright and Gurira’s stunt doubles filming a scene.

We hope that Wright has a speedy recovery. Fans can expect the Black Panther sequel next summer.

Marvel Star Letitia Wright Suffers Injuries While Filming ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ [Details Inside]  was originally published on globalgrind.com

letitia wright

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21

Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Close