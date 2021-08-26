Celebrity News
Tyrese Says Terrence Howard Booked Roles Over Him Based Off Being The "Lighter Skinned Black Man"

Tyrese and Terrence Howard are two of Black Hollywood’s feature men on film, both adding a variety to their roles that could bring you a musical or a dystopian action flick simply based on the project.

However, Tyrese says that race played a huge part in the roles he didn’t land, and that Howard may have benefitted based off being the lighter of the two with a pair of green eyes to match.

The model-turned-singer-turned-actor spoke candidly with multimedia on-air personality Leah A. Henry, where he spoke on the racial barriers he had to face both growing up and in the film industry that his brother Terrence might’ve not experienced himself.

Take a look below at his quote on the topic:

“Throughout my whole childhood, it was not cool to be dark skin in the hood. It was always the light skinned black people that seemed to have gotten all the attention and all the love, and considered pretty, attractive, or handsome. And since I’ve been in Hollywood we dealt with the same thing.

“I just did a film with Terrence Howard — we’re able to joke about it now — but I was the star of the film, and they had an idea to go with someone else, who I won’t mention, and then I suggested Terrence Howard. And he thanked me for like a week straight.”

He doubled down on the feelings mentioned above, even boldly stating, “Terrence Howard has no idea how many roles that I was about to book and they went with him because he’s the lighter skinned Black man with the green eyes.”

Tyrese does mention that a “shift” is happening to change the colorism in Hollywood, mainly due to the work of women like Voila Davis and Lupita Nyong’o. Do you think he makes a point? Let us know after watching the original interview clip below:

 

Tyrese Says Terrence Howard Booked Roles Over Him Based Off Being The “Lighter Skinned Black Man”  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Close