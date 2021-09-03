Music
24-year-old Georgia-bred gospel sensation Jekalyn Carr is constantly reaching new heights in her career, and it looks like she’ll continue to do so with every new music project she releases.

Her latest comes in the form of a new single, “My Portion,” which aims to restore the strength that can be depleted as the world currently puts challenges on our hope and faith in the Lord.

Jekalyn says the inspiration for “My Portion” came through a prophecy directly sent from God, writing via Instagram, “He gave me a prophetic sound to release in the earth that would remind us not only of His faithfulness, but His TRUTH! That truth is, we still have promises that’s YET to be fulfilled, to embrace. Look to Jesus and declare the word of The Lord over your life, and do not relent!”

 

Listen to Jekalyn Carr’s powerful new single “My Portion” below, and let us know what you think:

 

 

Jekalyn Carr Testifies To God’s Strength With New Single “My Portion”  was originally published on getuperica.com

Jekalyn Carr

