Michael K. Williams Cause Of Death Revealed To Be Accidental Overdose

2017 Winter TCA - Portraits

Source: Maarten de Boer / Getty

The death of actor Michael K. Williams sent shockwaves through Hollywood. The beloved actor, known for his roles on The WireBoardwalk EmpireLovecraft Country and more, passed away earlier this month at 54. Although a drug overdose was suspected in Williams’ passing, his autopsy was conducted and the results are tragic.

According to the Chief Medical Examiner in NYC, Williams died of acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine. The medical examiner ruled his death as an accidental overdose.

The actor was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment on Labor Day as drug paraphilia and narcotics were discovered at the scene, prompting fans and his peers to offer condolences and have a discussion regarding fentanyl and drug overdoses in the Black community.

Williams starred as Omar on the hit HBO series regarding the ebb and flow of life in Baltimore from 2002 to 2008. The beloved hitman with a firm knowledge of the code of the streets, Williams’ portrayed the character with a rarely seen level of humanity. In one scene, he detailed how he was upset how his grandmother’s crown was shot off because he’d have to reveal to her the truth about his hedonistic lifestyle of robbing drug dealers.

Consistently bringing an intensity, if not reality to select characters, he portrayed Chalky White on Boardwalk Empire and Montrose Freeman in Lovecraft Country. Williams was nominated for an Emmy award for his portrayal of Montrose in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category but ultimately lost to Tobias Menzies of The Crown.

Menzies gave tribute to Williams in a tweet after the ceremony, writing, “Very humbled to win @TheEmmys last night, huge thanks to @TVAcademy & congrats to all my brilliant fellow nominees. But want to dedicate this to Michael K Williams, his performance as Omar in The Wire is one of the great screen performances, he will be deeply missed. RIP.”

