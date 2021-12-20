National
HomeNational

Washington University Black History Mural Vandalized With Racist Symbolism

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE

Getting an advanced education shouldn’t come with a side course of bigotry, but sadly it appears to be a constant occurrence in the news on multiple occasions.

Washington University is the latest to experience racism on its campus, this time in the form of vandalism on a prominent Black History mural defaced with symbolism of white supremacy.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

It appears the crime happened sometime over the weekend, with students at the St. Louis school reporting the racist symbols to university officials on Saturday night. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the markings appeared to be of a logo synonymous with a white supremacist hate group linked to the infamous 2017 “Unite the Right” rally.

More on the mural itself below, via St. Louis Post-Dispatch:

“The mural is titled ‘The Story That Never Ends’ and was created by six local artists before the start of 2020 fall classes, according to the university’s Student Life newspaper. The artists ‘worked together to create the vibrant and emotionally stirring Underpass mural, bringing a message of social justice to the space.’

Figures who were depicted included Homer G. Phillips, a Black civil rights attorney who in the 1920s advocated for a new hospital serving Black residents; Annie Malone, who made a fortune selling hair-care products and founded the St. Louis Colored Orphans Home; and Robert L. Williams, a former Washington University professor who coined the term ‘Ebonics’ for the variety of English spoken by African Americans.

The mural also included other prominent figures in Black history such as the late civil rights activist and U.S. Rep. John Lewis; and actor and playwright Chadwick Boseman, who played the superhero in Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ film and died just as the mural was being created.”

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Thankfully plans have been set in motion for the artists who originally commissioned the piece to repair it in the near future. It also appears cameras were in place near the mural and may soon lead to finding out who was responsible, with university officials stating, “We will be able to identify and hold these individuals responsible for their disgraceful actions.”

Let’s pray that instances like this become few and far in-between, or nonexistent altogether, as we continue to move towards a more peaceful and united future as a nation.

Washington University Black History Mural Vandalized With Racist Symbolism  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

St. Louis

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest

Iyanla Vanzant Says ‘Fix My Life’ Resulted In…

For 10 seasons 'Iyanla: Fix My Life' helped mend relationships suffering in everything from abuse and addiction to sexless marriages…
01.01.70

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
01.01.70

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
01.01.70

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
01.01.70

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.01.70

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.01.70

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
01.01.70

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.01.70

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.01.70

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.01.70
Close