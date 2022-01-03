Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Gabrielle Union Shares A Touching Message For 2022: ‘New Year, Still Healing’

Gabrielle Union took to Instagram to share a touching message for the new year.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
The Fashion Awards 2021 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

Gabrielle Union is ready for all that 2022 will bring and took to Instagram to share a touching message about how she plans to step into this new year.

Rocking a stunning, neon yellow beach dress, the 49-year-old wrote, “New Year, Still Healing. Still working on myself and releasing what no longer serves me. Embracing personal evolution, accountability, and improved communication. Being crystal clear about my boundaries and continuing to ask for help. I felt like I turned to dust in 2021 and I was circling the drain with a smile and a wave. I couldn’t continue to compartmentalize (is this a word 🤷🏾‍♀️) all of my trauma and pain.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

She continued, “Time to face the beast. Me. To everyone slaying dragons seen and unseen while trying to be everything to everyone, I see you. Choose you 1st. Love and light good people.”

Check out the stunning photo and heartfelt message below.

But the actress didn’t stop there. She also shared a family photo of herself, hubby Dwyane Wade and baby girl Kaavia James and showed off how the energy the trio is bringing into the new year. “2022 energy,” she captioned the family portrait. 

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Gabrielle also tagged the designer of her gorgeous neon dress in the photo’s caption, which was made by Ndigo Studios, a Black-designer and fashion brand. Dwyane matched his wife’s fly by rocking neon yellow swim trunks to compliment the gorgeous ensemble, while baby Kaavie wore yellow and blue beachwear.

Looks like Gabrielle is ready to face all that 2022 will bring!

Don’t miss… 

Gabrielle Union Fuses Athleisure And Sparkles In Her Latest Stella McCartney Look

Five Times Gabrielle Union Gave Us Hair Envy

 

Gabrielle Union Shares A Touching Message For 2022: ‘New Year, Still Healing’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

gabrielle union

Also On Praise 106.1:
Erica Campbell’s Most Fashionable Moments [PHOTOS]
TV One's 3rd Annual Urban One Honors - Show
20 photos
Videos
Latest

Iyanla Vanzant Says ‘Fix My Life’ Resulted In…

For 10 seasons 'Iyanla: Fix My Life' helped mend relationships suffering in everything from abuse and addiction to sexless marriages…
01.01.70

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
01.01.70

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
01.01.70

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
01.01.70

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.01.70

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.01.70

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
01.01.70

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.01.70

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.01.70

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.01.70
Close