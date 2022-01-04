Maryland Governor Issues A State of Emergency, Due To Covid-19 Cases Spike

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like we are back in another state of emergency after Governor Larry Hogan made the announcement earlier today along with two executive orders.

The Governor stated “Right now, we are experiencing the winter surge that we anticipated together with the convergence of the delta variant, the flu season and the omicron variant — which has spread like wildfire throughout the country and around the world. Our focus has been and continues to be preventing hospitalizations and deaths,” Hogan said.

With numbers rising and covid cases spiking state officials said the state on Tuesday marked a record high of 3,057 COVID-19 hospitalizations, representing an increase of more than 500% over the past seven weeks.

Dr. Ted Delbridge, executive director of the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems said “Currently, there are 3,006 adults and 51 children with COVID-19 in Maryland hospitals — and that represents a 100% increase since Dec. 22, or a doubling,”Our hospitals are struggling to deal with the numbers of sick people coming to them. As of yesterday (Monday) afternoon, more than 600 patients were waiting at emergency departments for their turn to be admitted to a hospital bed. In fact, our emergency departments are as busy as they’ve ever been.”

Please continue to be safe wash your hands, keep a safe distance, and wear your masks.

