Police: Man Shot In The Face In Northeast Baltimore

A man is expected to survive after he was shot in the face early Tuesday in Northeast Baltimore.

It happened on the 2700 block Kirk Avenue. Officers were called the scene at around 3 a.m. and found a 57-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.

He told police he ran out of gas on Kirk Avenue when was confronted by an armed man. That man ordered the victim out of the car, but when he refused, he was shot in the face.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call police at 410-396-4444. To stay anonymous, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Source: CBS Baltimore

