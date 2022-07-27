Michael Jordan’s Six NBA Championship-clinching Sneakers to be Displayed by CSG for the First Time Ever

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

SARASOTA, Fla., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Six Nike® Air Jordans® — one from each of Michael Jordan’s championship-clinching games — will be on display to the public this week for the first time since the G.O.A.T. last walked off the court. From the highest peaks of Jordan’s legendary career, the six sneakers in the Dynasty Collection are the most important group of game-worn sneakers ever assembled.

Certified Sports Guaranty® (CSG®), a leading third-party sports card grading company, was entrusted to certify the authenticity and provenance of the sneakers in the Dynasty Collection. All six sneakers will now be showcased by CSG in a once-in-a-lifetime exhibit at the National Sports Collectors Convention in Atlantic City, New Jersey, taking place July 27-31, 2022.

After Jordan claimed his first NBA title in 1991, he gave away one of his sneakers as a celebration of the achievement. He continued the tradition through his last championship-winning game. Carefully stored for decades, the shoes are in a remarkable state of preservation, not unlike the day Jordan took them off in the locker room.

“Even after examining the world’s most important collectibles for four decades, the Dynasty Collection had the power to take my breath away,” said Mark Salzberg, Chairman of the Certified Collectibles Group, of which CSG is part, “For the role these shoes play in our collective consciousness, how they relate to sports, fashion and celebrity, they are the contemporary Ruby Slippers, only rarer.”

Nearly 25 years after his last NBA championship, Michael Jordan remains one of the most iconic and influential figures in the world. His daring and determination — the ability to make the impossible look effortless — galvanized a generation and continues to inspire. The last shot that brought “The Last Dance” to a close; the game that proved the Bulls were back three years after their first three-peat; the night Jordan won his first championship, announcing that the G.O.A.T. had arrived — Who can forget the thrill of witnessing greatness?

Michael Jordan’s Six NBA Championship-clinching Sneakers to be Displayed by CSG for the First Time Ever was originally published on praiserichmond.com