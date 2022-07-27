Multiple Award Winning Singer-Songwriter Jekalyn Carr Presented with Key to the City

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

JULY 25, 2022 (Atlanta GA) — Top-selling, popular Gospel star Jekalyn Carr was recently presented with the Key to the City, by City Commissioner, Natalie Hall to kick off the exciting, events filled Stellar Awards Weekend in Atlanta.

Last night, at the Bear Tag Entertainment celebrity basketball at the Riverside Epicenter, Carr was presented with a proclamation and the Key to The City in recognition of her success as a Gospel artist and her continued efforts in furthering opportunities for young women in Georgia.

Carr, an Atlanta resident, is here for the second year in a row as co-host for the 37th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards. Last year she stunned the crowd as the youngest host in Stellar Awards history.

Jekalyn Carr continues to elevate and expand her brand with a string of Number 1 hits and the launch of the JEKALYN BEAUTY brand. Carr also furthers her relationship with Praise 102.5 as the host of her radio show “Jekalyn Carr Family Affair Show” which airs Monday-Friday from 10am-3pm.

About Jekalyn Carr:

In such a short period, Carr has achieved what many adults strive to achieve throughout their lives and still never manage to accomplish. She is an award winning artist. Jekalyn has spent half a decade on top of the charts as a top-selling independent recording artist with nine Billboard No.1’s including five No.1 radio singles, two No.1 albums, two No.1 digital singles, and seven Top 10 songs. In her career, she’s garnered four GRAMMY® Award nominations, two Billboard Music Award nominations, over 75 million lifetime global streams, and on YouTube, she has surpassed 95 million views. Her 1.3 million social media followers often go to her for a positive voice during rough times. She was recently inducted into the Women’s Songwriters Hall of Fame, and was named one of EBONY Magazine’s ‘Power 100’ in 2014 as one of the Most Influential People in the World and ranked No. 23 on Billboard’s Top Gospel Artist of the 2010s according to the All Decade-end Charts.

