Grammy® Award-Winning Gospel Artist Tamela Mann and NAACP IMAGE® Award-Winning Comedian David Mann to Appear on Tamron Hall Show

GRAMMY® Award-winning Gospel artist Tamela Mann and NAACP Image® Award-winning Comedian David Mann will appear on the Tamron Hall Show on Wednesday, October 12th. Tamela will give a breathtaking performance of her current single “Finished” followed by an intimate interview with the powerhouse couple.

They will speak to a variety of topics including: Tamela’s casting in the new The Color Purple and her experience filming, performing together with their kids on the Overcomer Mann Family Tour, Tamela’s new Overcomer: Deluxe Edition album, working on Tyler Perry productions over the years, their relationship and marriage of 34 years and more. David will also speak to his personal struggles with mental health, a topic he has never discussed on TV before. Additionally, Tamela and David can also be seen in the highly anticipated midseason premiere of Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living, airing Wednesday at 8:30pm ET/PT on BET and BET Her.

Episode #311 “Don’t Chi Away”– With the Assisted Living facility not proving very profitable and Sandra preparing to go off to college, Jeremy is re-assessing the family’s financial future.

Marking her sixth studio offering, Overcomer: Deluxe Edition is heralded as some of the Tamela’s best work. Propelling upon the original version’s themes of resilience, strength, purpose and the beauty of faith, the deluxe edition features both reimagined renditions of fan favorites and all-new music, including single, “Superheroes Prayer” featuring Yolanda Adams and the new live version of “Finished.” The album features additional special guests including industry heavy-hitters Wyclef Jean, Kirk Franklin, Tim Rogers & The Fellas, and Todd Dulaney. Overcomer: Deluxe Edition is distributed by The Orchard and is available to stream here. The album is also available as a physical CD wherever gospel music is sold.

