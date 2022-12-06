2022 People’s Choice Awards Performers & Presenters Announced

NBC and E! has revealed a star-studded presenter and performer lineup for the 2022 “People’s Choice Awards” airing on NBC and E! on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Marking her “People’s Choice Awards” debut, New Artist of 2022 nominee Lauren Spencer Smith will perform her song “Fingers Crossed.” The rising star rounds out the performance lineup, joining previously announced Music Icon Award recipient Shania Twain who will take the stage for a medley of her greatest hits and new single “Waking Up Dreaming” for an unforgettable night of dynamic performances.

Stars who will present include:

Amy Poehler (“Baking It”)

Ana Gasteyer (“Baking It”)

Billy Porter

Colin Hanks (Actor, “A Friend of the Family”)

David Spade (Comedian, “David Spade: Nothing Personal”)

Dwyane Wade (NBA Champion/Entrepreneur)

George Lopez (Actor, “Lopez vs. Lopez”)

Heidi Klum (Host, “AGT All Stars”)

Laverne Cox (Host, “If We’re Being Honest with Laverne Cox”)

Lil Rel Howery (Actor/Comedian, “Get Out,” “Free Guy” and “Lil Rel Howery: I Said It, Y’all Thinking It”)

Mayan Lopez (Actress, “Lopez vs. Lopez”)

McKenna Grace (Actress, “A Friend of the Family”)

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (Actress/Musician)

Niecy Nash-Betts (Actress, “The Rookie Feds” and “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”)

Nikki Glaser (Comedian, “Nikki Glaser: ‘Good Clean Filth’” and Host, “FBOY Island”)

Sarah Hyland (Actress, “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin”)

Sarah Michelle Gellar (Actress/Executive Producer, “Wolf Pack”)

The Miz & Maryse (WWE Superstars)

As previously announced, this year NBC and E! will honor award-winning actor, producer, screenwriter, and entrepreneur Ryan Reynolds with the People’s Icon Award, Emmy and Grammy award-winning performer Lizzo with the People’s Champion Award, and five-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Shania Twain with the Music Icon Award.

Hosted by Kenan Thompson, the 2022 “People’s Choice Awards” will air on NBC and E! on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. “Live from E!: The 2022 People’s Choice Awards” will kick off the night with a red carpet special at 7 p.m. ET/PT on E!. The 2022 People’s Choice Awards” and “Live from E!: The 2022 People’s Choice Awards” are both produced by Den of Thieves with Executive Producers Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski.

In order to create a more inclusive experience for blind and visually impaired viewers, NBCUniversal is proud to present the full NBC broadcast with live audio description on the Secondary Audio Program channel (SAP), provided by Descriptive Video Works. The broadcast will be available with additional audio narration, describing the rich visuals of the award show.

Voting for the 2022 “People’s Choice Awards” is now closed. See the full list of all 40 categories and nominees online at:

https://www.eonline.com/news/1351289/2022-peoples-choice-awards-complete-list-of-nominees

