Stellar Award Winner, James Fortune releases a new single in collaboration with R&B songstress Monica, titled, “Trusting God.” The song is a new inspirational and motivational record to keep God’s people focused on his promise. The collaboration comes over a decade after their Grammy-nominated song “Hold On” alongside Fred Hammond. The melodic track can be downloaded and streamed anywhere music is sold.

James Fortune’s latest album My Life was nominated for Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album at the 54th annual NAACP Image Awards.

For more information on James Fortune, follow him on social media using the handle @mrjamesfortune.

Stellar Award Winner James Fortune Collaborates with Grammy Award Winner Monica was originally published on praiserichmond.com