Rev. Alfred C.D. Vaughn, Pastor Of The Sharon Baptist Church In Baltimore, Has Died

Members of the Sharon Baptist Church, faith leaders, family, and friends are all mourning the death of Rev. Alfred C.D. Vaughn this morning.
The Afro reports that the beloved and respected pastor passed peacefully on Sunday, March 19 at his home surrounded by loved ones including his wife of 60 years, Lillian Vaughn, and his two children.
Rev. Vaughn was the senior pastor of Sharon Baptist Church in Sandtown and was well-loved and respected in the community.
His presence and his preaching will be sorely missed.
Rest well, Rev, Vaughn.
