Operate in Excellence | Ericaism

Talk a little bit about Daniel. We know Daniel and the Lions den, but let me tell you what Daniel six and three says it says then this Daniel became distinguished above all other high officials and satraps because an excellent spirit was in him. And the king planned to set him over the whole Kingdom.

Now here’s a little information on Daniel. Daniel was a Hebrew right? But he was working in Babylon. And so they did not serve the same gods. This is the same time and era of the three Hebrew boys, right? And so they were the same. Three Hebrew boys working in Babylon. The reason they were working in Babylon was because of their level of wxcellence. And so even though they knew that they didn’t serve the same God and didn’t have the same customs, their level of EXCELLENCE open doors for them.

I want to talk about that spirit of excellence. Excellence is a mindset. It is an above and beyond kind of way of thinking. When you do what you do, you don’t want to be average or regular and your motivation isn’t just to prove something to someone else. It’s because you are just genuinely an excellent person taking care of the details, making sure that you are doing all the things that you need to do, and I want you to know that. Excellence is always elevated because excellence cannot be ignored.

And so when you operate from that place because you desire to do well, not just for you, but for whoever you’re serving at the time, whether that’s work, church or even family, whether you throwing a birthday party, people recognize a level of excellence that means you’ve paid attention to details that you took some time. You’re not coincidental.

Because there’s something inside of you and I think we all have the potential to operate in excellence, but if we don’t tap into that and if we don’t lean into that, then we’ll operate and just being average and OK, here’s the danger some of you. If you are really great without even trying. And because you’re really, really great without even trying, you don’t try. If you’re making money and people are paying attention and all you’re doing is giving 5050% and maybe 60 try give it 100% and watch what happens.

Listen, Philippians four and eight says finally, brethren, whatever is true, honorable, whatever is just whatever is pure. Whatever is lovely, whatever is commendable, if there is. Any excellence, if there is anything praiseworthy, think about these things.

