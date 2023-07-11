Listen Live
7-Eleven Celebrates 96th Birthday With Free Slurpees

Published on July 11, 2023

The best day of the summer is here… FREE SLURPEES!

Once again, 7-Eleven is celebrating its 96th birthday with their annual tradition to beat the heat.

As reported by USA Today, customers at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes locations can receive a free small Slurpee drink, while supplies last. Members of the 7Rewards or Speedy Rewards loyalty program were able to get their freebies a day early, thanks to a coupon inside their respective mobile apps.

“To our awesome Slurpee drink fans: you asked, and we’re delivering by giving even more ways to redeem free Slurpee drinks and irresistible food deals to celebrate our 96th birthday,” said Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven’s chief marketing & sustainability officer, in a news release.

“As a part of our summer-long ‘Anything Flows’ campaign, we invite everyone to celebrate the next generation of Slurpee with us. No matter what your flow is, we have a Slurpee flavor to match, so come enjoy yours this Slurpee Day.”

The “Anything Flows” campaign is a new take on the iconic Slurpee brand, launching with a new song and video featuring on-the-rise rappers Flo Milli, Maiya The Don, 2Rare, and Kari Faux. (You can watch the video above.)

The campaign also includes the introduction of four new limited-edition flavors: Sprite Lymonade Legacy, Summertime Citrus, Fanta Dragon Fruit Zero Sugar, and Hibiscus Lemonade.

Loyalty members can also take advantage of a plethora of $1 food deals on snacks, including their Big Bite Hot Dogs.

