CC Winans Stops By To Talk About The Stellar Awards, Her Tour and More

Y’all, I’m so excited and I want to welcome the Grammy award-winning CC line is to the Get up church, the best-selling most awarded female in gospel music, and probably one of the sweetest, kindest people I’ve ever met in my life. And I’m happy to have her, CC Winans!

GUMEC:

The stellar awards are coming this week in Vegas and congratulations you are being honored with the Aretha Franklin icon, and at the Stella Awards this year. You’ve been on the road a lot lately how’s it been?

CC Winans:

It’s been awesome. It’s been awesome to see everybody. You know, Erica, it’s been a challenge.. I hadn’t thought like this in many years, but it’s been so worth it. The people are ready, they’re coming and they’re ready to worship God. And to tell you the truth, I get ready to say. And they’re singing everything with me, so they’re making it easy for me andGod is showing up and I’m hearing great testimonies.

GUMEC:

Listen, we love you and your family. You’ve recently celebrated 39 years of marriage. Happy anniversary. Please give us the key to success so we can last that long as well, man.

CC Winans:

Oh my God, I love my husband. He’s the best, but Jesus cause because we’re we’re both a mess without him. But with the Lord being the center of our marriage we submit to him and we love submitting to one another, so it has been, it’s been great. And yeah, I think we’ll e’ll hang in. there and celebrate that 40th next year, yeah.

GUMEC:

CC, I’m a grandfather. But tell me what you love the most about being a grandma and how are the grandbaby?

CC Winans:

Hey, good isnt that the best club? Or what the best club is the best.

GUMEC:

Do you have like a cool name? Do they call you Nana or what do?

CC Winans:

Not really cool. I’m Gaga. I guess I’m another Lady Gaga. I’m just pranking by Lady Gaga.

GUMEC:

It’s good being, a grandparent are you kidding? I don’t know, it’s just, I don’t know when. You see your child have a child, it is just another death of God’s faithfulness, you know and you kind of feel like you’re you kind of feel like you get another chance to do it better, you know.

CC Winans:

And my kids are now thinking that mom, do you love us at all? It’s like, well, I do but it’s an incredible love. So I love it.

GUMEC:

Let’s talk about your YouTube show generation. How’s it going? And I’m still waiting on my invitation because I want to be on generations.

CC Winans:

Well, you know, we have to prepare for you. You’re the queen. I have to prepare for you. But it’s it’s, it’s doing well, I gotta get. Back in and take some more shows now. But it’s been a it’s been a lot of fun. I love doing it with ask me, and sometimes my mom joins us. He had an incredible live generation that was. Oh my God. It was, it was. It was incredible. All the speakers. Jackie Hill Perry was incredible. And Naomi rain saying. And so I’m just seeing the fruit of God’s faithfulness again. Women of four or five generations are being connected and loving one another and so. Ohh man. Yeah, generations is going really well.

GUMEC:

Listen, we love and honor you so, so much. We are talking to the Grammy award-winning CC Winans. Follow her on social media at CC Winans and we will see you at the Stellars. Thank you so so much for being with us.

CC Winans Stops By To Talk About The Stellar Awards, Her Tour and More was originally published on getuperica.com