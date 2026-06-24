Minorities and Mental Health – Geriatric Health

Join Persia Nicole, Steph Lova and a panel of experts for “Minorities & Mental Health: Geriatric Health – Caring For Older Adults” – Tuesday, June 30 at 7pm! Watch LIVE on Facebook, Radio One Baltimore YouTube and PraiseBaltimore.com!

Presented by Sheppard Pratt and NAMI Maryland.

Panelists include:

Molly Wisniewski

Family Caregiver Program Manager

Maryland Department of Aging

Chair of the Maryland Commission on Caregiving

Charita Cole Brown

Mental Health Advocate

NAMI Maryland

Perpetua Ezeh

Registered Nurse, Sheppard Pratt