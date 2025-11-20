Join Persia Nicole from 92Q and Ryan Da Lion from Magic 95.9 for a special Town Hall Event: “Minorities and Mental Health: Sobriety During the Holidays” Tuesday, November 25th at 7pm on Facebook, Radio One Baltimore YouTube, and PraiseBaltimore.com

Presented by Sheppard Pratt and NAMI Maryland!

Featured panelists include:

Anjalissa Johnson

LCADC/MAC/SAP

Addictions Counselor

Sheppard Pratt’s Outpatient Addiction Services

Joy Binion

Public Health Expert & Mental Health Advocate

NAMI Maryland