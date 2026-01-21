Listen Live
Minorities & Mental Health: New Year, Renewed You: Self-Care Strategies for 2026

  • Date/time: Jan 27, 7:00pm to 8:00pm
Join Persia Nicole from 92Q and Konan from Magic 95.9 for “Minorities and Mental Health: New Year, Renewed You: Self-Care Strategies for 2026” Tuesday, Jan 27th at 7pm on Facebook, Radio One Baltimore YouTube, 92Q.com, MagicBaltimore.com, PraiseBaltimore.com, WOLBBaltimore.com, and MyBaltimoreSpirit.com

Presented by Sheppard Pratt and NAMI Maryland!

Featured panelists include:

Rebecca Denison
RD, LDN, CDE,
Doctor of Integrated Medicine
Greater Baltimore Medical Center

Reena Smith
MSW, LCSW-C, Clinical social worker
Sheppard Pratt’s Towson hospital
Adult Crisis Stabilization Unit

Gertie Wilson
Mental Health Advocate
National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)

