Minorities & Mental Health: New Year, Renewed You: Self-Care Strategies for 2026

Join Persia Nicole from 92Q and Konan from Magic 95.9 for “Minorities and Mental Health: New Year, Renewed You: Self-Care Strategies for 2026” Tuesday, Jan 27th at 7pm on Facebook, Radio One Baltimore YouTube, 92Q.com, MagicBaltimore.com, PraiseBaltimore.com, WOLBBaltimore.com, and MyBaltimoreSpirit.com

Presented by Sheppard Pratt and NAMI Maryland!

Featured panelists include:

Rebecca Denison

RD, LDN, CDE,

Doctor of Integrated Medicine

Greater Baltimore Medical Center

Reena Smith

MSW, LCSW-C, Clinical social worker

Sheppard Pratt’s Towson hospital

Adult Crisis Stabilization Unit

Gertie Wilson

Mental Health Advocate

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)