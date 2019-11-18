CLOSE
2019 Soul Train Awards
Slay! Here Are The Best Looks From The 2019 Soul Train Awards

Posted November 17, 2019

BET Presents: 2019 Soul Train Awards - Show

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

On Sunday night, Black celebs hit Las Vegas to celebrate the legacy of Don Cornelius for BET’s 2019 Soul Train Awards.

The entertaining awards show, hosted by BFFs Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell, celebrated the best in soul, hip-hop, R&B, and gospel music. From how the ladies opened the show, it was clear they were there to have fun! Oh, and peep our fave Mj Rodriguez showing the ladies how ballroom is done!

In addition, plenty of celebs showed up and showed out on the red carpet, stunting in their finest fashions. So from Issa Rae to Skai Jackson to Yolanda Adams, here are the fiercest lewks of the night:

1. Issa Rae

Issa Rae Source:Getty

2. Mj Rodriguez

Mj Rodriguez Source:Getty

3. Ari Lennox

Ari Lennox Source:Getty

4. Yolanda Adams

Yolanda Adams Source:Getty

5. JoJo

JoJo Source:Getty

6. Clarence White and Queen Naija

Clarence White and Queen Naija Source:Getty

7. H.E.R.

H.E.R. Source:Getty

8. Tank

Tank Source:Getty

9. BJ The Chicago Kid

BJ The Chicago Kid Source:Getty

10. Porscha Coleman

Porscha Coleman Source:Getty

11. Raven Goodwin

Raven Goodwin Source:Getty

12. Summer Walker

Summer Walker Source:Getty

13. Luenell

Luenell Source:Getty

14. Deborah Cox

Deborah Cox Source:Getty

15. Jon B.

Jon B. Source:Getty

16. Claudia Jordan

Claudia Jordan Source:Getty

17. Jeremih

Jeremih Source:Getty

18. Layton Greene

Layton Greene Source:Getty

19. Ann Nesby

Ann Nesby Source:Getty

20. TeaMarrr

TeaMarrr Source:Getty

21. Jourdan Rian

Jourdan Rian Source:Getty

22. Michael Blackson

Michael Blackson Source:Getty

23. Terry Lewis and Jimmy Jam

Terry Lewis and Jimmy Jam Source:Getty

24. Sinqua Walls

Sinqua Walls Source:Getty

25. Skai Jackson

Skai Jackson Source:Getty

26. Chanelle Graham

Chanelle Graham Source:Getty

27. Tiana Major9

Tiana Major9 Source:Getty

28. Daniel Croix Henderson, Paige Hurd and Kron Moore

Daniel Croix Henderson, Paige Hurd and Kron Moore Source:Getty

29. Tanisha Long

Tanisha Long Source:Getty

30. Angela Ko

Angela Ko Source:Getty

31. Stokley Williams

Stokley Williams Source:Getty

32. Nicole Bus

Nicole Bus Source:Getty

33. BET President Scott Mills

BET President Scott Mills Source:Getty
