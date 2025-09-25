Listen Live
Entertainment

7 Ways to Show Your Pastor Love During Clergy Appreciation Month

Published on September 25, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Hands, explain and woman with group for Bible study, worship or learning gospel for religion. Faith, Christianity and knowledge of God, scripture or theology talk for guidance with spiritual growth

Source: Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty

7 Ways to Show Your Pastor Love During Clergy Appreciation Month

Every October, churches across the country pause to honor their leaders during Clergy Appreciation Month.

Pastors pour so much of themselves into their congregations—preaching the Word, counseling members, visiting the sick, and praying for their flock.

But who pours back into them?

This month is the perfect time to show your pastor that their labor is not in vain.

Here are 7 thoughtful ways to express your love and gratitude:

RELATED: 7 Bible Verses to Help You Get Through Seasonal Depression

7 Ways to Show Your Pastor Love During Clergy Appreciation Month  was originally published on praiseindy.com

1. Pray for Them Daily

Pray for Them Daily Source:Getty

The most powerful gift you can give is prayer. Ask God to strengthen, guide, and protect your pastor and their family. Let them know you are covering them spiritually.

2. Live Out Their Teachings

Live Out Their Teachings Source:Getty

The greatest “thank you” is showing that the Word they pour into you is taking root. Be active in ministry, walk in love, and apply their lessons in your daily life. That fruit is the ultimate encouragement.

3. Support Their Family

Support Their Family Source:Getty

Your pastor’s spouse and children also sacrifice a lot. Showing love to their family—through meals, gifts, or simply kind words—means you are caring for the people closest to their heart.

4. Celebrate Publicly

Celebrate Publicly Source:Getty

Take a moment during a Sunday service to recognize your pastor. Share testimonies, sing a special song, or create a video montage from members expressing appreciation.

5. Gift Them Rest

Gift Them Rest Source:Getty

Pastors often give and give without time to recharge. Consider organizing a weekend getaway, a spa gift card, or even a few days off where church leaders step in to cover their duties.

6. Organize a Love Offering

Organize a Love Offering Source:Getty

Pooling together a financial gift from the congregation is a meaningful way to bless your pastor. It doesn’t have to be large—what matters is the collective expression of love and generosity.

7. Write a Handwritten Note or Card

Write a Handwritten Note or Card Source:Getty

Sometimes a simple, heartfelt “thank you” goes a long way. Share how their sermons or leadership have impacted your life—it will encourage them more than you know.

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Black Christian Influencers Dynamic Lead Graphic
10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Celebrating Women: 10 Black Christian Women Influencers You Should Be Following

Jordan G. Welch
Recording Artists

Jordan G. Welch talks Worship Culture & her 1st Stellar Nom!

7 Items
Entertainment

7 Ways to Show Your Pastor Love During Clergy Appreciation Month

Twin flame burning candle with a warm orange glow in a speckled metallic holder against a dark black background
68 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell
Entertainment

Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica

Celebrating Women In Gospel For Women's History Month On Praise 106.1
15 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Celebrate Women’s History Month With These Ladies In Gospel

Local

Where Are They? Over 1,000 Baltimore Students Haven’t Shown Up to School This Year

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close