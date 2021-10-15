Brandy
HomePhotos

Brandy’s Daughter, Sy’Rai Smith, Huge Weight Lost [PHOTOS!]

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
BET Experience and Make a Wish at LA. Live Red Carpet Arrivals- Weekend Events

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Brandy’s 19 year old daughter, Sy’rai Smith had an amazing weight loss journey. As the took to TikTok and IG, she showed off her huge transformation!

Sy’rai’s famous mom hopped in the comments to show love to her daughter, “Nobody truly knows what she’s been through,” Brandy wrote. “So blessed and overjoyed to see her healthy and happy.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Sy’rai spoke out about her weight loss journey and how she dealt with the negative comments she received from others.

“I’m bigger than most kids. I can’t do anything about my past and I can’t wish that I was somebody else. Being who you are should be more important than worrying about what you look like on the outside. Because there can be a beautiful person in a beautiful body, but in the inside you can be so ugly,” she said in an Instagram Live clip reposted by her mom in 2018. “And like me, I’m not the skinniest. But if you really want to change, change because you want to change. Don’t change because other people are saying, ‘You’re a big girl, you’re fat, you’re this, you’re that.’ Don’t change because of what they say, change because you want to change.”

Don’t ever let anybody else tell you who you are,” she added while offering encouragement to another young girl. “That’s the one thing that made me want to lose weight. It’s because I wanted to lose weight for myself. And don’t say that someone is going to treat you better because you’re skinnier. That’s not true. As long as you know who you are, nobody is going to care about your weight if you walk in that school with confidence.”

The details of Sy’rai’s weight loss journey remain unknown. She hasn’t revealed how she lost the weight and just how long it took. But her recent reveal is motivating others to follow suit.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

“How? Please. I am a donut as I type,” one TikTok user said. “What did you do sis?” asked another.

Brandy’s Daughter, Sy’Rai Smith, Huge Weight Lost [PHOTOS!]  was originally published on wrnbhd2.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

Latest

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
01.01.70

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
01.01.70

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
01.01.70

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.01.70

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.01.70

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
01.01.70

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.01.70

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.01.70

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.01.70

Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.01.70
Close