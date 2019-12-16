Lakewood Church has been home to a few big gospel concerts in recent weeks. First Kanye West brought Sunday Service and helped put in motion the idea that he and Pastor Joel Osteen should go on tour and on Friday, McDonald’s brought the Inspiration Celebration tour to the same venue.

With a massive lineup including Sir the Baptist, Tye Tribbett, Donald Lawrence, Keke Wyatt, Kierra Sheard, and Kirk Franklin, the capacity filled Lakewood got all sides of gospel and them some, whether it be unorthodox or traditional. With big voices and plenty of faith, everyone got something they were seeking inside the walls at Lakewood.

Donald Lawrence, Sir the Baptist, Kirk Franklin, Keke Wyatt & Kierra Sheard Bring The Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour To Houston was originally published on praisehouston.com