donald lawrence , KeKe Wyatt , Kirk Franklin
Donald Lawrence, Sir the Baptist, Kirk Franklin, Keke Wyatt & Kierra Sheard Bring The Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour To Houston

Posted December 16, 2019

Lakewood Church has been home to a few big gospel concerts in recent weeks. First Kanye West brought Sunday Service and helped put in motion the idea that he and Pastor Joel Osteen should go on tour and on Friday, McDonald’s brought the Inspiration Celebration tour to the same venue.

With a massive lineup including Sir the BaptistTye TribbettDonald LawrenceKeke WyattKierra Sheard, and Kirk Franklin, the capacity filled Lakewood got all sides of gospel and them some, whether it be unorthodox or traditional. With big voices and plenty of faith, everyone got something they were seeking inside the walls at Lakewood.

To see more, check out the gallery of the night below!

1. Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour

Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour Source:other

Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. inspiration celebration gospel tour

2. Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour

Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour Source:other

Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. inspiration celebration gospel tour

3. Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour

Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour Source:other

Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. inspiration celebration gospel tour

4. Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour

Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour Source:other

Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. inspiration celebration gospel tour

5. Sir The Baptist – Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour

Sir The Baptist - Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour Source:Radio One Digital

Sir The Baptist performs at the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. inspiration celebration gospel tour,sir the baptist

6. Sir The Baptist – Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour

Sir The Baptist - Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour Source:Radio One Digital

Sir The Baptist performs at the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. inspiration celebration gospel tour,sir the baptist

7. Sir The Baptist – Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour

Sir The Baptist - Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour Source:Radio One Digital

Sir The Baptist performs at the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. inspiration celebration gospel tour,sir the baptist

8. Sir The Baptist – Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour

Sir The Baptist - Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour Source:Radio One Digital

Sir The Baptist performs at the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. inspiration celebration gospel tour,sir the baptist

9. Sir The Baptist – Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour

Sir The Baptist - Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour Source:Radio One Digital

Sir The Baptist performs at the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. inspiration celebration gospel tour,sir the baptist

10. Sir The Baptist – Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour

Sir The Baptist - Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour Source:Radio One Digital

Sir The Baptist performs at the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. inspiration celebration gospel tour,sir the baptist

11. Sir The Baptist – Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour

Sir The Baptist - Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour Source:Radio One Digital

Sir The Baptist performs at the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. inspiration celebration gospel tour,sir the baptist

12. Kierra Sheard – Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour

Kierra Sheard - Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour Source:Radio One Digital

Kierra Sheard performs at the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. kierra sheard,inspiration celebration gospel tour

13. Kierra Sheard – Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour

Kierra Sheard - Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour Source:Radio One Digital

Kierra Sheard performs at the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. kierra sheard,inspiration celebration gospel tour

14. Kierra Sheard – Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour

Kierra Sheard - Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour Source:Radio One Digital

Kierra Sheard performs at the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. kierra sheard,inspiration celebration gospel tour

15. Kierra Sheard – Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour

Kierra Sheard - Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour Source:Radio One Digital

Kierra Sheard performs at the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. kierra sheard,inspiration celebration gospel tour

16. Kierra Sheard – Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour

Kierra Sheard - Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour Source:Radio One Digital

Kierra Sheard performs at the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. kierra sheard,inspiration celebration gospel tour

17. Kierra Sheard – Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour

Kierra Sheard - Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour Source:Radio One Digital

Kierra Sheard performs at the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. kierra sheard,inspiration celebration gospel tour

18. Kirk Franklin – Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour

Kirk Franklin - Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour Source:Radio One Digital

Kirk Franklin performs at the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. kirk franklin,inspiration celebration gospel tour

19. Kirk Franklin – Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour

Kirk Franklin - Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour Source:Radio One Digital

Kirk Franklin performs at the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. kirk franklin,inspiration celebration gospel tour

20. Kirk Franklin – Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour

Kirk Franklin - Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour Source:Radio One Digital

Kirk Franklin performs at the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. kirk franklin,inspiration celebration gospel tour

21. Kirk Franklin – Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour

Kirk Franklin - Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour Source:Radio One Digital

Kirk Franklin performs at the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. kirk franklin,inspiration celebration gospel tour

22. Donald Lawrence – Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour

Donald Lawrence - Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour Source:Radio One Digital

Donald Lawrence performs at the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. donald lawrence,inspiration celebration gospel tour

23. Donald Lawrence – Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour

Donald Lawrence - Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour Source:Radio One Digital

Donald Lawrence performs at the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. donald lawrence,inspiration celebration gospel tour

24. Donald Lawrence – Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour

Donald Lawrence - Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour Source:Radio One Digital

Donald Lawrence performs at the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. donald lawrence,inspiration celebration gospel tour

25. Donald Lawrence – Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour

Donald Lawrence - Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour Source:Radio One Digital

Donald Lawrence performs at the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. donald lawrence,inspiration celebration gospel tour

26. Donald Lawrence – Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour

Donald Lawrence - Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour Source:Radio One Digital

Donald Lawrence performs at the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. donald lawrence,inspiration celebration gospel tour

27. Keke Wyatt – Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour

Keke Wyatt - Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour Source:Radio One Digital

Keke Wyatt performs at the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. keke wyatt,inspiration celebration gospel tour

28. Keke Wyatt – Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour

Keke Wyatt - Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour Source:Radio One Digital

Keke Wyatt performs at the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. keke wyatt,inspiration celebration gospel tour

29. Keke Wyatt – Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour

Keke Wyatt - Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour Source:Radio One Digital

Keke Wyatt performs at the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. keke wyatt,inspiration celebration gospel tour

30. Keke Wyatt – Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour

Keke Wyatt - Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour Source:Radio One Digital

Keke Wyatt performs at the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. keke wyatt,inspiration celebration gospel tour

31. Keke Wyatt – Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour

Keke Wyatt - Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour Source:Radio One Digital

Keke Wyatt performs at the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. keke wyatt,inspiration celebration gospel tour

32. Keke Wyatt – Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour

Keke Wyatt - Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour Source:Radio One Digital

Keke Wyatt performs at the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. keke wyatt,inspiration celebration gospel tour

33. Keke Wyatt – Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour

Keke Wyatt - Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour Source:Radio One Digital

Keke Wyatt performs at the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. keke wyatt,inspiration celebration gospel tour

34. Keke Wyatt – Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour

Keke Wyatt - Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour Source:Radio One Digital

Keke Wyatt performs at the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. keke wyatt,inspiration celebration gospel tour

35. Keke Wyatt – Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour

Keke Wyatt - Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour Source:Radio One Digital

Keke Wyatt performs at the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. keke wyatt,inspiration celebration gospel tour

36. Keke Wyatt – Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour

Keke Wyatt - Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour Source:Radio One Digital

Keke Wyatt performs at the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. keke wyatt,inspiration celebration gospel tour

37. Keke Wyatt – Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour

Keke Wyatt - Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour Source:Radio One Digital

Keke Wyatt performs at the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. keke wyatt,inspiration celebration gospel tour

38. Keke Wyatt – Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour

Keke Wyatt - Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour Source:Radio One Digital

Keke Wyatt performs at the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. keke wyatt,inspiration celebration gospel tour

