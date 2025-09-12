Listen Live
Local

Maryland Ranks As The Nation’s Second-Happiest State, Study Finds

Published on September 12, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Maryland and American flags waving together with coat of arms design. 3D render

Source: rarrarorro / Getty

Maryland has been named the second-happiest state in the country, thanks in large part to its strong economy, low unemployment, and high household incomes, according to a new study by WalletHub.

Hawaii claimed the top spot, while Nebraska ranked third.

What makes a state “happy”?

WalletHub measured happiness by analyzing environmental factors tied to overall well-being. The study highlighted four key areas—economic, emotional, physical, and social health—as essential to a fulfilling life.

Related Stories

“The happiest states are those that provide above-average quality of life in a wide variety of areas, from strong state economies and high-quality physical and mental health care to adequate amounts of leisure time and good weather,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo.

Why Maryland ranks so high

Maryland posted one of the lowest unemployment rates in the nation at 3.2%, the study found. It also leads the country in the percentage of households earning more than $75,000 annually.

Residents report relatively low levels of work-related stress, with Maryland ranking fourth-best in the country for social media posts about workplace anxiety. That suggests stable jobs and better working conditions compared to most states.

In surveys about life satisfaction, Marylanders reported enjoying their work and staying motivated to reach personal goals at the third-highest rate nationwide. The study also found Maryland has the third-lowest share of residents who endured traumatic events during childhood.

A happy city, too

The findings echo WalletHub’s March report that ranked Columbia, Maryland, as the 16th happiest city in America. Columbia also placed seventh in emotional well-being among 29 indicators measured.

Maryland Ranks As The Nation’s Second-Happiest State, Study Finds  was originally published on 92q.com

1. Hawaii

2. Maryland

3. Nebraska

4. New Jersey

5. Connecticut

6. Utah

7. California

8. New Hampshire

9. Massachusetts

10. Idaho

11. Minnesota

12. Delaware

13. South Dakota

14. Florida

15. Virginia

16. New York

17. Iowa

18. Pennsylvania

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Black Christian Influencers Dynamic Lead Graphic
10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Celebrating Women: 10 Black Christian Women Influencers You Should Be Following

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

Local

NFL Will Not Discipline Lamar Jackson After Fan Incident In Buffalo

Entertainment

Alya Talks Viral Single “Hope” Featuring Erica Campbell and D. Smoke

Local

Midshipman Shot At U.S. Naval Academy During Lockdown In Annapolis

Jordan G. Welch
Recording Artists

Jordan G. Welch talks Worship Culture & her 1st Stellar Nom!

8 Items
Travel

Find Out The Theme Nights for the 2025 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

18 Items
Local

Maryland Ranks As The Nation’s Second-Happiest State, Study Finds

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close