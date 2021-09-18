9 Female Singers That Could Do Whitney Houston Justice In ‘The Bodyguard’ Remake

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Hollywood has exhibited a near obsession with giving us reboots of classic television shows and movies from the past, most of the time without anyone ever asking for it and usually against public disapproval.

Joining the ranks of remakes coming soon is Lawrence Kasdan’s timeless 1992 love story, The Bodyguard, which starred Kevin Costner and late music icon Whitney Houston in her debut acting role.

Many people have already protested against the idea of it happening as expected, particularly for even posing the thought of another actress filling Houston’s shoes and maybe even attempting to cover her version of “I Will Always Love You.” Nonetheless, Tony nominee Matthew López is set to write a script for the project that’s been in development since 2011 with co-star combos ranging from Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson to Channing Tatum and Cardi B being attached over the years.

While choosing a lead male actor will be the easy part for sure, finding a talented actress with both the stage presence and singing chops to make Whitney proud from above will be the key component to making this remake a success. Although Lizzo has already put herself and Chris Evans in the running, we have a few suggestions ourselves!

The character of Rachel Marron, one of our 10 favorite fictional Black musicians by the way, is described as an Academy Award-nominated actress and music superstar that we also saw had an unmatchable sense of forward-thinking style. Although the original film was panned by critics, and Whitney’s acting received a Razzie Award nomination for Worst Actress, it still stands as the second highest-grossing film of 1992 with the best-selling soundtrack of all time.

For that reason alone, the perfect person to star in the remake would have to be a triple threat in fashion, film and most importantly as a vocalist to truly be the new “Queen of The Night.”

From music vets who actually shared the stage with Whitney, to newcomers who’ve adapted some of her spirit into their own music careers, take a look at 9 female musicians that we feel have the total package to pull off a remake of The Bodyguard:

