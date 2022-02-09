Tia Mowry Hardrict
5 Times Tia Mowry-Hardrict Gave Us Fashion Inspiration With Her Seamless Instagram Reels

Variety's Power of Women Presented by Lifetime - Arrivals

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Tia Mowry-Hardrict has become the internet’s go-to girl for fashion inspiration. What once was a few fire outfits posted every now and then morphed into Instagram reels with 3-4 ensembles that will have you digging in your closet to recreate.

Instagram Reels gives creatives a fun way to showcase their sense of style in a unique way. Mastering outfit transitions and other cool visual effects have never been my forte, but Hardrict makes it looks easy. Over the last couple of months, the 43-year-old mother of two has killed the reels game with her stylish looks and flawless video production.

From day-to-night vibes to weekend looks, Hardrict’s reels serve fashion inspiration for the gowrls. If you haven’t caught a glimpse of the creative sister’s stylish living room runway walks, then don’t worry because we’ve got you covered. Here are five times Tia Mowry-Hardrict shut down the Instagram reel game with her chic style.

1. Tia the Flirty Girl

Tia’s commitment to these fashionable reels is top-notch. Her transitions are seamless, and she’s serving the ultimate LEWKS. What’s best about her reels is that she’s having a great time making them. In this video, she takes us through 4 looks to help her bring out her “inner flirty girl.”

2. Perfect in Pink

You didn’t have to snatch our edges like this, Tia! The stylish chef and actress went from simple to sassy in another effortless, stylish reel. Before transitioning into a hot pink ensemble, she originally appeared in an off-white pants and shirt combo.

3. Early AM Slay

If only I could wake up and start my day like this. From her stylish pj’s to her bright workday outfit, Tia makes waking up and prepping for the day look like a piece of cake. The 43-year-old actress opted for a bold neon yellow dress, partnered with a neon green blazer.

4. Weekend vibes

Tia slays reels because her transitions are sick, but she’s also shown us how invested she is in crafting the perfect outfit. How perfect is this fusion of neutral colors?  

5. Slaying year round

Tia welcomed the first Friday of 2022 but showed us how she slayed 2021. Her reel went through various outfits that had our jaws dropped the year prior. This was definitely a prelude to the fashion takeover planned in 2022.

