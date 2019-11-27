CLOSE
Toya Wright
Toya Wright’s Whimsical Engagement Announcement Photo Was Taken By A Black Woman

Posted 12 hours ago

Atlanta Ultimate Women's Expo 2018

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

Toya Wright is engaged to Robert Rushing!

The reality TV star turned entrepreneur announced her engagement on Instagram with a whimsical photo that gave us just a glimpse of her ring. The gorgeous photo was taken by the proud magical Black girl, photographer Cyndi Brown.

““Yes! Yes! And Yes! For humbling my spirit, for restoring my faith in love, for raising the bar, for being all of what a man should be. For each of these and more, I SAY YES!💍 Looking forward to forever with you,” she wrote.

Toya has been transparent about her fears surrounding marriage after her failed engagement with Memphitz and divorce from rapper Lil Wayne.

Despite her hesitations, she said “yes,” and is ready to walk down the aisle with her boo Rush.

The lovely couple have a beautiful baby girl Reign Beaux together so it seemed only right to tie the knot. We’ll be watching their hashtag #RushingDownTheAisle as their wedding day approaches.

Congrats!

1.

View this post on Instagram

Beetlejuice & Lydia #halloween2019

A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on

2.

3.

View this post on Instagram

“R U S H H O U R” 🚧

A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on

4.

View this post on Instagram

#vmas2019 ❤️ Styled by @therealnoigjeremy

A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on

5.

6.

View this post on Instagram

This video was taken at our gender reveal. Look at the happiness on your face. I knew from this day that you were going to be the best father ever to our daughter. It’s been 16 months since I gave birth to our princess and you haven’t missed a beat. The amount of love and affection you show your kids is one of things that made me fall in love with you. The values you instill in them, the amount of time you spend with them, the way you look at them and last but not least the way you RESPECT the mothers of your kids is priceless. You are the epitome of a Great father! I want to thank your father for instilling those family values in you. We love you @mrrushlife ❤️ Happy Father’s Day! Video by 🎥: @monicabrown

A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on

7.

View this post on Instagram

Views from the top of Cobá ruins.❤️

A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on

8.

View this post on Instagram

Lil morning motivation fellas... #GetYaOne #AintTooMany

A post shared by RUSH (@mrrushlife) on

9.

View this post on Instagram

Me & The Birthday Girl

A post shared by RUSH (@mrrushlife) on

10.

