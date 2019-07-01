Kamala Harris Received $2 Million In Donations For Campaign After Debate

After the Presidential Debate, candidate Kamala Harris has raised a whopping $2 million for her campaign.

The New York Times reports that Harris received donations from 63, 277 supporters, with 58 percent of them being people who never donated to her campaign before. The average donation was around $30.

“It was the best day of online fund-raising yet,” Ms. Harris wrote in the email to her supporters.

Harris’s fundraising efforts this year alone have been quite impressive. By March 31st, she had raised $12 million. Ahead of her is presidential candidate Bernie Sanders who had raised $18 million.

Harris stole the show during the debate when she confronted fellow candidate Joe Biden about his relations with segregationists back in the 1970s that led to him signing anti-bussing legislation that were supposed to integrate schools. Harris made it clear that his actions affected her as a child.

“It was actually very hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputation and career on the segregation of race in this country,” Harris said. “And it was not only that, but you also worked with them to oppose busing. There was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools and she was bussed to school every day. That little girl was me.”

This led to t-shirts with school-aged Harris on the front with the phrase “That Little Girl Was Me” being pushed by her campaign.

