Father’s Day Gospel Celebration Featuring Shirley Caesar

FATHER’S DAY GOSPEL CELEBRATION – LIVE IN CONCERT!This is the moment you’ve been waiting for! Join us for an unforgettable evening of powerful praise, worship, and legendary gospel music featuring Grammy Award Winner Pastor Shirley Caesar

Special Guests:

The Mighty Clouds of Joy

Eric Waddell & The Abundant Life Singers

Also Appearing:

TDOAS • Carmone Jones Sawyer • Ralph Manigwood

Savance Quintet • S.O.L.I.D • I Changed & more!

Hosted by KSAL On The Move , KONAN & The Fresh Faces Of Gospel

Sunday, June 21, 2026

4:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Morgan State University – Murphy Fine Arts Center

2201 Argonne Drive, Baltimore, MD

Early Bird Tickets available NOW (limited time!)

Don’t wait—secure your seats before prices increase!

Scan the QR code or call 410-830-1077 for tickets

Let’s celebrate Father’s Day with faith, family, and phenomenal gospel music! #FathersDay #GospelCelebration #ShirleyCaesar #BaltimoreEvents