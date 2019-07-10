CLOSE
National News
HomeNational News

Korey Wise Of The Central Park Five Buys Condo Overlooking Central Park

Array

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

Korey Wise, 46, has been through and insurmountable amount of pain over the course of his lifetime as one of the Central Park Five, a group of men whose lives were forever changed as they were tried and convicted for a crime they did not commit.

Wise, along with Antron McCray, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana, and Kevin Richardson, were arrested in 1989 and later convicted in the brutal rape of Central Park jogger Trisha Meili. The group was exonerated in 2002 and received a $41 million settlement from the city of New York in 2014, along with an additional $3.9 million settlement in 2016.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Over the last week, Wise recently purchased a luxury condo in his hometown of beloved Harlem to the tune of $925,000 dollars, according to the New York Post. Wise’s new spot is an 803-square-feet one-bedroom that was originally listed for $960,000 and also includes a washer/dryer, central heat and air, oversized windows and an open kitchen, the Post reports.

The group’s story was originally detailed in a 2012 documentary by Ken Burns and Sarah Burns, but it was the Netflix project by Ava DuVernay, When They See Us, that gave the men’s story another resurgence. Wise’s story was especially stirring as actor Jharrel Jerome portrayed the trials that Wise suffered while serving a 12-year prison sentence.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Wise never strayed from his home and is a staple in the community, as many people recognize him from the popularity of When They See Us. DuVernay regulars shares selfies of fans who spot Wise on the street, eager to take a photo.

“One of my favorite things to do after work these days is go on IG and see how many people have run into Korey on the streets of Harlem. Folks post dozens of pics daily. I asked him this morning how he feels about it. He said, ‘They give me love and I give them love. It’s good,’” Duvernay wrote in June.
Wise is also a criminal justice reform activist/public speaker and used part of his settlement to fund the Korey Wise Innocence Project housed at the University of Colorado School of Law.How appropriate that Wise’s new digs overlook Central Park, the same piece of land which held a tragic fate, but in turn morphed into a beautiful future.

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com.

Korey Wise Of The Central Park Five Buys Condo Overlooking Central Park was originally published on getuperica.com

Central Park Five , Korey Wise

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Presidential Hopefuls Speak At The National Urban League…

As the race for President continues, presidential hopefuls are making their way across the country to speak to the American…
07.31.19
Biden & Booker Share Their Plans For The…

At this year’s National Urban League Conference in Indiana, several Democratic Presidential Candidates spoke to community leaders, Urban League members,…
07.31.19
Jonathan Nelson’s Son Survives Car-Totaling Wreck [PHOTOS]

Gospel singer Jonathan Nelson has a lot to be thankful for. His son, Drew, survived a car accident by a…
07.31.19
SMH: Teen Allegedly Urinated On Shelf At Walmart

So people have gone from licking ice cream to spitting in mouthwash to … urinating on stuff at Walmart? An…
07.31.19
Porsha Williams’ Ex-Fiance Dennis McKinley Says He Was…

Dennis McKinley, the ex-fiance of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, claims he was racially profiled by an Emory police officer…
07.31.19
UAB Student Almost Lost Her Job Because She…

A Black University of Alabama at Birmingham student says she was threatened with the loss of her job before the…
07.31.19
Why Has A 10-Year-Old Black Boy Been Charged…

Cameishi Lindley claims that her son did not mean to hurt his classmate on the playground.
07.31.19
“Malia And Sasha Couldn’t Be More Different.” Michelle…

Markle also spoke to Forever First Lady Michelle Obama about motherhood and what she’s learned raising two daughters who couldn’t…
07.31.19
Cop Falsely Accused A McDonald’s Employee Of Taking…

An officer in Indiana had to issue an apology after falsely accusing a McDonalds employee of taking a bite out…
07.31.19
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Sisters Take On Community…

Ten years later their bonds are stronger and each have climbed the ladders of success by becoming lawyers, nurses, publicists…
07.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close