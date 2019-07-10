Tariffs To Possibly Cause Bible Shortage

A proposed tariff could result in Bible shortages. According to the Associated Press President Donald Trump’s recent decision to add tariffs on Chinese imports would lead to this.

Over a million Bibles are printed each year in China and if the proposal goes through it would make the word of God more expensive for consumers.

According to a transcript, HarperCollins Christian Publishing President and CEO Mark Schoenwald, told the U.S. Trade Representative that the company believes the Trump administration “never intended to impose a ‘Bible Tax’ on consumers and religious organizations.”

Reports state that HarperCollins owns two of the largest Bible publishers and around 20 million Bibles are sold in the U.S. each year.

This proposed 25% tariff would be for all books, but many believe it would affect Bibles as well as children’s books the most.

Schoenwald said, “U.S. printers moved their Bible printing facilities abroad decades ago, leaving no substantial domestic manufacturing alternatives.”

Publishers and other Bible distributors have pleaded for this tariff not to affect them, but we will have to see what happens.

