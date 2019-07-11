Man Steals Cash Register From Walmart In Harford County

Harford County Police are looking for a man who stole an entire cash register from Walmart.

“This man took Walmart’s ‘self check out’ to the next level when he walked out with the entire cash register,” said Aberdeen Police Department on Facebook.

Acccording to Fox 45, this Walmart is located at 645 South Philadelphia Road in Aberdeen.

Anyone with information should call 410-272-2121.

Dre Johnson Posted July 11, 2019

