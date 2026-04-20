What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories Of 2026

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Advertisements circulating on social media are once again promoting a so-called “teen takeover” at Towson Town Center, raising concerns among local businesses, law enforcement, and shoppers as large crowds are expected to gather.

A similar incident unfolded on March 7 at White Marsh Mall, where a large group of teens caused disruptions that led to multiple arrests. Authorities said those involved faced charges including second-degree assault and disorderly conduct. Witnesses described chaotic scenes, with some individuals jumping on cars, blocking traffic, and acting aggressively toward others.

While these events may feel local, officials say the trend is part of a broader pattern. Teen takeovers are believed to be an offshoot of illegal street racing meetups, which have declined in Maryland following increased enforcement efforts by state police.

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Now, attention is shifting to Towson, where a new “teen linkup” is being promoted for April 25. Business leaders say these posts are often fueled by individuals seeking viral attention online rather than organizing structured events.

Despite the online buzz, some recent promotions have failed to draw crowds. Nancy Hafford of the Towson Chamber of Commerce noted that heightened police awareness may be deterring turnout, as authorities closely monitor social media activity tied to these gatherings.

Local business owners say the impact has been limited but disruptive. Some shoppers, however, say they plan to avoid the area altogether if another takeover appears likely, opting to shop elsewhere or online instead.

Baltimore County police say they are aware of the circulating posts and have resources in place to respond quickly if needed.

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