Ericaism: Who’s In Your Corner? [VIDEO]

Erica Campbell used to watch boxing matches with her dad all the time. During breaks each fighter went to their corner and had a group of people helping them.

You have one person taping up the cuts, another giving water and someone that is hyping the fighter out and telling them what kind of changes to make when the next round begins.

Erica mentioned that we’re all fighting for something. Ask yourself, “Who’s in your corner? Cheering you on? Challenging you?”

Find you people that are supporting you have your back and can help you even when you don’t ask for it.

Posted July 15, 2019

