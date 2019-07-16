Kirk Franklin’s Street Corner Encounter!

Recently, Grammy Award Winning Gospel Artist Kirk Franklin found himself in an exchange with a person preaching on a corner. The person recognized Kirk Franklin from his appearance on the BET Awards, and decided to share ‘his’ thoughts on how Franklin should use his musical platform.

Watch below:

We think Kirk handled himself well. We may not all agree on how to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ, but we can all agree that the Gospel is a message of Jesus’ “love”.

That’s how souls are won.

