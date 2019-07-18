CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

How Thoughts Of Suicide & Dealing With Depression Made The Walls Group Know That God Was Real [VIDEO]

The Walls Group

Source: Arturo Holmes / @arturoholmesphotos

The Walls Group is known for their amazing singing voices, smiles on their faces, but behind them at one point was also pain. While promoting their new song “You’ve Got A Friend” on “The Terrell Show” the group revealed they faced thoughts of suicide and struggled with depression.

As The Walls Group discussed how they knew God was real, that’s when they began to get candid about what they’ve dealt with personally over time.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Alic “Paco” Walls said, “I think I knew God was real when He didn’t give me what I wanted. I spent a lot of time in depression. I spent a lot of time in self-loathing. And through little things throughout my life, He just showed himself realer and realer every day.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The youngest of the group, Ahjah Walls, normally doesn’t share things about her personal life, but during this moment decided to.

She got emotional as she said, “I think what solidified the reality of who God is to me was … He would send people to me, like that didn’t have an inkling of what I was going through … to encourage me or help me, or just speak life to me.”

Statistics show that antidepressants have been on the rise from 2011-2014. Depression has affected over 300 million people worldwide.

SEE ALSO: Watch The Walls Group Play Song Association Singing TLC, Tye Tribbett, Tasha Cobbs & More [VIDEO]

The oldest sibling, Darrel Walls, confessed that he too dealt with depression.

He said, “I also had the suicidal thing … you get yourself into some things … you just kinda start losing yourself. And you be like, wow, I don’t really understand, and I just rather not be here than deal with all this stuff.”

Darrel recalls God speaking to him at 18 and saying, “Give me a chance. I’ll show you why I have you here’ … and literally, maybe a week later, two people who didn’t know each other said the exact same thing to me.”

Watch The Walls Group share their personal stories and sing some of your favorite songs below.

How Thoughts Of Suicide & Dealing With Depression Made The Walls Group Know That God Was Real [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

The Walls Group

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Presidential Hopefuls Speak At The National Urban League…

As the race for President continues, presidential hopefuls are making their way across the country to speak to the American…
07.31.19
Biden & Booker Share Their Plans For The…

At this year’s National Urban League Conference in Indiana, several Democratic Presidential Candidates spoke to community leaders, Urban League members,…
07.31.19
Jonathan Nelson’s Son Survives Car-Totaling Wreck [PHOTOS]

Gospel singer Jonathan Nelson has a lot to be thankful for. His son, Drew, survived a car accident by a…
07.31.19
SMH: Teen Allegedly Urinated On Shelf At Walmart

So people have gone from licking ice cream to spitting in mouthwash to … urinating on stuff at Walmart? An…
07.31.19
Porsha Williams’ Ex-Fiance Dennis McKinley Says He Was…

Dennis McKinley, the ex-fiance of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, claims he was racially profiled by an Emory police officer…
07.31.19
UAB Student Almost Lost Her Job Because She…

A Black University of Alabama at Birmingham student says she was threatened with the loss of her job before the…
07.31.19
Why Has A 10-Year-Old Black Boy Been Charged…

Cameishi Lindley claims that her son did not mean to hurt his classmate on the playground.
07.31.19
“Malia And Sasha Couldn’t Be More Different.” Michelle…

Markle also spoke to Forever First Lady Michelle Obama about motherhood and what she’s learned raising two daughters who couldn’t…
07.31.19
Cop Falsely Accused A McDonald’s Employee Of Taking…

An officer in Indiana had to issue an apology after falsely accusing a McDonalds employee of taking a bite out…
07.31.19
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Sisters Take On Community…

Ten years later their bonds are stronger and each have climbed the ladders of success by becoming lawyers, nurses, publicists…
07.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close