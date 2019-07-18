CLOSE
Taye Diggs Opens Up About His Dating Life & Why He Still Stans For Jussie Smollett [VIDEO]

The Build Series Presents Taye Diggs Discussing 'Empire'

Source: Slaven Vlasic / Getty

Actor Taye Diggs spilled some news about his dating life while participating in a generous philanthropic effort.

Diggs donated $100,000 to a New York City public school art program and shared that he had new boo in his life.

“I am dating,” he told Extra. “I just started seeing someone that I’m into so I’m pretty hyped about that.”

Continuing, “I probably shouldn’t have said that. Hey, you heard it first.”

With more romance in his life, the father of one is also looking to give back love in other ways, including his donation to AdoptAClassroom.org.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today if it were not for these educators, so I feel for them, and it’s nice to be in a position to help.”

During his interview, he also explained that he still stans for Jussie Smollett, after the star’s reputation descended into shambles amid hate crime hoax accusations.

“He’s my boy and I will always be in support of him and that’s that.” Adding, “It’s a very interesting time today. All I know is that you need to be a friend, and a friend isn’t a friend only when things are great, that isn’t what a friend is, that’s a fan.”

Diggs stays in close communication with Jussie, who he describes as super “talented.”

SEE ALSO: Queen Latifah Stands By Jussie Smollett ‘Until Somebody Can Show Me Some Proof’

“We’ve been texting. We are trying to find something we can work on together because people have no idea how talented that boy is, young man… so selfishly I want to get some of that, so we got to figure that out.”

In terms of his projects, Diggs will return as coach Bill Baker in his show “All American.”

“We got the second season… Netflix took the reins.”

You can watch the full interview below:

Taye Diggs Opens Up About His Dating Life & Why He Still Stans For Jussie Smollett [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

