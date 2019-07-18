GRIFF’s Prayer: Waking Up In NYC To Peter Popoff [VIDEO]

| 07.18.19
GRIFF is in NYC and waking up this morning was a little different for him. He had the television on and when he looked at it Peter Popoff was giving away miracle spring water.

GRIFF couldn’t believe what he was watching.

People got up on stage to testify about what the water did for them and he mentioned that it wasn’t even a whole bottle.

For a certain amount of money you basically get a wet wipe bag with miracle water.

GRIFF also couldn’t get the number out of his head and kept laughing.

Listen to “GRIFF’s Prayer” up top!

GRIFF’s Prayer: Waking Up In NYC To Peter Popoff [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

